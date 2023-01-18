Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Ukrenergo: Emergency power shutdowns continue in 8 regions, significant power shortage remains

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 1:30 pm
Share

As a result of the Russian missile and drone attacks on power plants and high-voltage networks, Ukraine faces a significant power shortage.

The current rate of electricity generation covers only three quarters of the country's consumption, the state-owned electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo said

Emergency shutdowns have been applied to eight regions, including Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy, the company added. 

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s energy system has survived 10 mass missile attacks and a number of unmanned aerial vehicle strikes on energy facilities. 

Russia also occupies Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, Luhansk Thermal Power Plant, Vuglehirskaya Thermal Power Plant, and Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, putting a substantial strain on Ukraine's energy system.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK