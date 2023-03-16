Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

State Emergency Service: 414 explosive devices detected and neutralized over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 12:51 pm
Over the past day, the State Emergency Service detected and neutralized 414 explosive devices, and an area of 22 hectares was surveyed, according to a March 12 report.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a total of 331,674 explosive devices and 2,891 kilograms of explosives, including 2,191 aerial bombs, have been neutralized. The area of about 80,318 hectares was inspected.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine previously stated that Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territories after the war. On March 1, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that nearly one-third of Ukraine, including liberated and occupied territories, remains mined. 

Furthermore, according to a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine is currently “the largest minefield in the world.” 

