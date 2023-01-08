Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 8, 2023

Shmyhal: "World's largest minefield" created in Ukraine as result of Russian invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 8, 2023 7:51 pm
Share

Some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of all country’s territory – have been mined since Russia's full-scale invasion last year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the South Korean news agency Yonhap. on Dec. 8. 

“It's currently the largest minefield in the world,” Shmyhal said. According to the prime minister, the area of mined territory is larger than the entire Korean Peninsula, Romania, and almost the size of Great Britain. 

The large-scale mining of Ukrainian land makes it difficult and highly dangerous for local farmers to grow crops and harvest, putting at risk the country’s one of the vital industries. During the summer harvest, several farmers died during in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions when their tractors hit a landmine during fieldwork.

Earlier, the State Service for Emergency Situations reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK