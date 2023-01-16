Russia strikes Sumy Oblast 44 times, damaging school and kindergarten

Russia struck communities along the border of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast 44 times on Jan. 15, damaging a school and a kindergarten.

Russian forces launched attacks at the Bilopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, and Krasnopillia communities, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook.

According to Zhyvytskyy, Russia fired 12 mines and dropped two explosives from a drone at the Krasnopillia community. Russian forces also shelled the Bilopillia community with mortars 15 times, damaging a school and garage.

Seredyna-Buda and Khotin communities also came under mortar fire. In Kindrativka in the Khotin community, a kindergarten and a school stadium were damaged.