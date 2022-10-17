Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalNorth Korea denies selling weapons or ammunition to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 22, 2022 3:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

North Korea said it never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and is not planning to do so in the future, while accusing the U.S. of spreading rumors of arms dealings between North Korea and Russia, according to a statement published by Korean state media service KCNA on Sept. 21 that cites an unnamed North Korean official. U.S. officials earlier said Russia was in the process of purchasing millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its war in Ukraine. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok