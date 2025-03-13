The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US to resume shipping long-range bombs to Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 14, 2025 1:06 AM 2 min read
A graphic visualisation of a Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB). (SAAB)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is preparing to resume shipping long-range Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB) to Ukraine, Reuters reported on March 13, citing sources familiar with the weapon.

According to Reuters, the GLSDBs, which have been upgraded to more effectively counter Russian jamming, may be used by Ukrainian military forces in the coming days, as a stockpile is already present in Europe.

The weapons will arrive at a critical time, as U.S. and Ukrainian officials have confirmed that Kyiv's supply of Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, has been depleted. In total, the U.S. sent Ukraine less than 40 long-range ATACMS since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Earlier this week, President Trump's administration agreed to resume security assistance to Ukraine, including military aid and intelligence sharing, following high-level talks in Saudi Arabia. Kyiv also confirmed its commitment to the interim 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington, on the condition that Russia agrees to the terms and implements them simultaneously.

U.S. security assistance to Ukraine had been previously frozen following the heated meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on February 28.

The GLSDB can reportedly strike at a range of 160 kilometers, expanding Ukraine’s long-range capabilities, alongside Storm Shadow/SCALP and ATACMS missiles.

The delivery of the GLSDB was first announced by the Biden administration in February 2023, with initial estimates putting their arrival in Ukraine in late 2023. Ultimately, the weapons were first delivered in February 2024.

As talks on a 30-day ceasefire continue, the Trump administration toughened sanction on March 13 on Russia's oil and gas industry. The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 7 that he is considering imposing sweeping banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until there is a ceasefire and peace agreement.

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments
The Trump administration has toughened sanction on Russia’s oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat


Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

12:13 AM

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments.

The Trump administration has toughened sanction on Russia's oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
