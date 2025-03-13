Sweden to provide $137 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide Ukraine with more than 1.4 billion Swedish kronor ($137.7 million) in humanitarian aid, the country's International Development Minister Benjamin Dousa announced on March 13.

The support package, its largest civilian support package to date, will go toward humanitarian assistance as well as Ukraine's reconstruction and development. According to Dousa, the funds will address urgent needs such as energy supply, housing, medical care, mine clearance, safe schooling, vocational training, and veteran support.

"We must strengthen Ukraine’s resilience in every way possible. The Ukrainians are defending both their own freedom and security ours," Dousa said in a statement.

The support package will be allocated to a number of projects and initiatives, including more than $10 million toward the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for mine clearance and energy infrastructure support.

In 2025, Sweden's total support to Ukraine will account for 14 percent of its overall development assistance budget.

In recent months, Sweden, a staunch NATO ally, has continued to provide Ukraine with various aid packages.

On March 8 the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine announced the country will provide 22.5 million Swedish kronor ($2.2 million) to support Ukrainian women. And on Jan. 30, the country announced a military aid package to Ukraine worth over $1.2 billion — Sweden's largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier in the day on March 13, neighboring Finland announced that the country will provide its own military aid package valued at approximately 200 million euros ($217.4 million).