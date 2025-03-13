The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Sweden to provide $137 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 14, 2025 12:37 AM 2 min read
An EU flag and a Swedish flag fly outside the polling station a the Town Hall in Malmo, Sweden, on June 9, 2024 during the European Parliament election. (Photo by Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide Ukraine with more than 1.4 billion Swedish kronor ($137.7 million) in humanitarian aid, the country's International Development Minister Benjamin Dousa announced on March 13.

The support package, its largest civilian support package to date, will go toward humanitarian assistance as well as Ukraine's reconstruction and development. According to Dousa, the funds will address urgent needs such as energy supply, housing, medical care, mine clearance, safe schooling, vocational training, and veteran support.

"We must strengthen Ukraine’s resilience in every way possible. The Ukrainians are defending both their own freedom and security ours," Dousa said in a statement.

The support package will be allocated to a number of projects and initiatives, including more than $10 million toward the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for mine clearance and energy infrastructure support.

In 2025, Sweden's total support to Ukraine will account for 14 percent of its overall development assistance budget.

In recent months, Sweden, a staunch NATO ally, has continued to provide Ukraine with various aid packages.

On March 8 the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine announced the country will provide 22.5 million Swedish kronor ($2.2 million) to support Ukrainian women. And on Jan. 30, the country announced a military aid package to Ukraine worth over $1.2 billion — Sweden's largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier in the day on March 13, neighboring Finland announced that the country will provide its own military aid package valued at approximately 200 million euros ($217.4 million).

Finland announces $217 million military aid package for Ukraine
Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed that the package includes artillery ammunition, citing Ukraine’s urgent need for such supplies.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

