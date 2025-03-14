The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'Enough is enough' — Greenland PM criticizes Trump's annexation efforts

by Sonya Bandouil March 14, 2025 5:04 AM 1 min read
An aircraft alledgedly carrying Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Nuuk, Greenland on Jan. 7, 2025. Donald Trump Jr. made a private visit to Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory that his father, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has said the U.S. should annex. (Emil Stach / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. could annex Greenland in a Facebook post on March 13.

“The U.S. president has once again aired the thought of annexing us,” Egede wrote. “Don’t keep treating us with disrespect. Enough is enough.”

Egede announced plans to convene a meeting with Greenland’s political leaders to reinforce their rejection of Trump’s proposal.

Trump's most recent comments about Greenland came during a White House meeting on March 12 with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“I think it will happen,” Trump said in response to a reporter asking the probability of Greenland’s annexation.

He also claimed that the U.S. needs Greenland “for international security.”

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark and a NATO member state. The Arctic island houses both Danish and U.S. military bases and has vast reserves of mineral wealth.

Russia has said it is monitoring developments regarding Trump and Greenland due to Moscow's own "strategic interests" in the Arctic region.

Author: Sonya Bandouil

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.