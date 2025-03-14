'Enough is enough' — Greenland PM criticizes Trump's annexation efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. could annex Greenland in a Facebook post on March 13.

“The U.S. president has once again aired the thought of annexing us,” Egede wrote. “Don’t keep treating us with disrespect. Enough is enough.”

Egede announced plans to convene a meeting with Greenland’s political leaders to reinforce their rejection of Trump’s proposal.

Trump's most recent comments about Greenland came during a White House meeting on March 12 with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“I think it will happen,” Trump said in response to a reporter asking the probability of Greenland’s annexation.

He also claimed that the U.S. needs Greenland “for international security.”

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark and a NATO member state. The Arctic island houses both Danish and U.S. military bases and has vast reserves of mineral wealth.

Russia has said it is monitoring developments regarding Trump and Greenland due to Moscow's own "strategic interests" in the Arctic region.