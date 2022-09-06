Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 6, 2022

externalNew York Times: US intelligence reports Russia is buying artillery from North Korea

This item is part of our running news digest

September 6, 2022 6:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to newly declassified American intelligence, North Korea is selling artillery shells and rockets by the millions to Russia, the New York Times reports. Together with Iran’s shipment of drones to Russia, U.S. officials consider both moves as signs that sanctions are affecting Russia’s ability to obtain arms.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok