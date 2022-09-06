New York Times: US intelligence reports Russia is buying artillery from North Korea
September 6, 2022 6:02 am
According to newly declassified American intelligence, North Korea is selling artillery shells and rockets by the millions to Russia, the New York Times reports. Together with Iran’s shipment of drones to Russia, U.S. officials consider both moves as signs that sanctions are affecting Russia’s ability to obtain arms.
