Russian drone strike on Kharkiv injures 7, including 4 children.

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 13, 2025 11:10 PM 1 min read
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 25: A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On the morning of March 22, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the attack, the city was temporarily left without electricity. About 700,000 consumers were left without electricity. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv injured at least seven people, the city's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 13.

According to Terekhov, the casualties include four children and three adults. The strike also impacted the Nemyshlianskyi and Novobavarskyi districts. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that the seven injured victims suffered from acute stress.

The attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time, Terekhov said on Telegram, with multiple explosions reported.

Emergency services and volunteers are currently working at the scene after a fire broke out at a large fire broke out an an industrial building.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

Kharkiv is located less than 30 miles from the Russian border.

Ukraine war latest: Russia needs war, Zelensky says in response to Putin’s preconditions for ceasefire
Key developments on March 13: * ‘Russia needs war,’ Zelensky says in response to Putin’s preconditions for ceasefire * Russia claims to retake Sudzha; Ukraine hasn’t confirmed * Ukrainian drones strike covert UAV plant in western Russia, sources claim * Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear pla…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
