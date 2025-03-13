Russian drone strike on Kharkiv injures 7, including 4 children.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv injured at least seven people, the city's Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 13.

According to Terekhov, the casualties include four children and three adults. The strike also impacted the Nemyshlianskyi and Novobavarskyi districts. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that the seven injured victims suffered from acute stress.

The attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. local time, Terekhov said on Telegram, with multiple explosions reported.

Emergency services and volunteers are currently working at the scene after a fire broke out at a large fire broke out an an industrial building.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

Kharkiv is located less than 30 miles from the Russian border.