Hungary seeks removal of Russian oligarch Fridman from EU sanctions list, FT reports

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2025 9:39 PM 2 min read
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman attends the International Leadership Reunion in Moscow, Russia, on Sept.17, 2019. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary’s ambassador to the EU demanded that Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman be removed from the sanctions list, threatening to block the extension of EU sanctions imposed on about 2,000 Russians otherwise, the Financial Times reported on March 13, citing four officials familiar with the matter.

Hungarian leadership, broadly seen as the most Russian-friendly in the EU, has repeatedly obstructed and delayed the bloc's sanctions against Moscow and military aid for Ukraine.

The travel restrictions and asset freezes on politicians and businessmen who supported Russia's war against Ukraine will expire on March 15, unless all EU member countries decide to extend them for another six months.

The bloc's ambassadors are meeting in Brussels on March 13 after several days of talks that failed to reach a compromise, according to the Financial Times (FT).

Initially, Budapest sought a removal of eight names from the sanctions list, including Russian oligarchs Petr Aven and Alisher Usmanov, but finally focused on Fridman, the newspaper wrote.

Fridman and Aven were sanctioned by the EU on Feb. 28, 2022, for their ties to the Kremlin and support for Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine.

In April 2024, the EU’s General Court lifted sanctions against the two, ruling that the EU had failed to demonstrate their role in undermining Ukraine. However, subsequent EU decisions kept them on the sanctions list under a different justification, classifying them as "leading businesspersons providing substantial revenue" to Russia.

Ukraine's staunchest allies, such as the Baltic States, reportedly opposed any easing of EU sanctions against Moscow. Hungary's idea to remove Fridman from the sanctions list was backed by Luxembourg, three unnamed officials told FT.

Last year, Fridman filed a lawsuit against Luxembourg, where his stake in the London-based investment company LetterOne is located. The oligarch claimed $15.8 billion in sanctions-related damages.

Kyiv sees no surprises as Russia signals its rejection of US-backed ceasefire proposal
Russia is signaling its intention to reject a U.S. ceasefire proposal already accepted by Ukraine in Jeddah this week, setting the stage for a likely diplomatic standoff between Washington and Moscow. After nearly 48 hours of silence on the issue, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov on March 13…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
