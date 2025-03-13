The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed
US opposed to frozen conflict in Ukraine, Zelensky's chief of staff says

by Kateryna Denisova March 13, 2025 9:20 PM 2 min read
Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak attends the 'Ukraine. Year 2025' forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 23, 2025. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. opposes settling Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine as a frozen conflict, Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak said on March 13.

"We have been very clear that we will never agree to a frozen conflict. We are very much against it, and our positions align with our American partners," Yermak said.

Speaking on national television, Yermak said that the Ukraine-U.S. meeting in Saudi Arabia on March 11 – which he had led – and a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire are just the beginning, with more work ahead.

Kyiv agreed to a temporary truce, provided that Russia did as well. Days after, on March 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready to agree to the proposal but demands guarantees that Kyiv will not mobilize or train troops, nor receive military aid during it.

Washington opposed an agreement that would be similar to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum or the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements, which failed to prevent or stop Russia's aggression, Yermak said.

According to Yermak, the Ukrainian and American delegations also agreed that European representatives would participate in the peace process.

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, said earlier that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

‘Putin thinks Trump is an easy mark,’ John Bolton says in interview
Instead of approaching the war in Ukraine from a geopolitical and moral perspective, U.S. President Donald Trump is framing his policy on Russia through the lens of his personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton. “Trum…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kateryna Denisova

News Feed

7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
1:34 PM

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," said Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.