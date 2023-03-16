Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Media: Military enlistment summons handed out in 6 Russian regions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 9:08 pm
Military enlistment offices have begun sending summons to men in Lipetsk, Tyumen, Sverdlovsk, Penza, and Voronezh oblasts, as well as Krasnodar Krai, according to Dutch-owned independent Russian media outlet The Moscow Times. 

Most of the summons are allegedly in regards to "clarifying data" in offices' systems, but some men have been called to training, including approximately one-hundred men in Tyumen Oblast.

“So far, we don’t have mobilization, that’s all. Don't worry," an military enlistment officer in Krasnodar, as quoted by Moscow Times, insisted. 

The Lipetsk Oblast administration told journalists that they were digitizing records and updating information. 

However, according to the Moscow Times, residents in Sverdlovsk and Tyumen were being "encouraged" to attend training camps by military registration and enlistment offices.

The Kremlin has denied launching a second wave of mobilization, according to the Moscow Times. 

Russia has recently intensified its mobilization efforts in occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, where the families of already mobilized soldiers complain about the mistreatment and lack of rights of their loved ones. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

