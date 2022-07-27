Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalIntelligence: Russia has used up to 60% of its missile stock since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 4:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Vadym Skibitsky, representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, said Russia most often used Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles, and also the Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems. "Due to international sanctions, Russia faces problems regarding producing new missiles. However, it still has enough of old Soviet stocks," he added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok