July 21, 2022 4:19 pm
Vadym Skibitsky, representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, said Russia most often used Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles, and also the Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems. "Due to international sanctions, Russia faces problems regarding producing new missiles. However, it still has enough of old Soviet stocks," he added.