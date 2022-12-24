Governor: Electricity restored for almost 90% of consumers in Kherson

Power supply has been restored for nearly 90% of consumers in the southern city of Kherson and nearby settlements, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 11.

According to Ukraine's largest private power producer DTEK, Russian troops "completely destroyed" Kherson's energy system when retreating from the area in early November.

A month after Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russian troops are carrying on with their incessant shelling of the region.

Ukrainian forces liberated the southern regional capital on Nov. 11.

