3 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

Editor's note: The article was expanded with the Air Force's report on Russian drone attacks.

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 18 over the past day, including a child, regional authorities reported on April 2.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 41 of the 74 Shahed-type strike drones and decoy drones launched overnight, with damage reported in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa oblasts, the Air Force said.

Twenty decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage.

Russia launched 15 strike drones against the eastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported. Eight people, including three children, suffered from shock, the State Emergency Service said, reporting no physical injuries.

Two civilian enterprises were hit, and three fires broke out at industrial facilities, according to the service.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people – including a 14-year-old boy – were injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks against the Nikopol district, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Eight houses, four outbuildings, and other civilian property were damaged.

Two people were killed and three injured in Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast, said the regional governor, Vadym Filashkin. One civilian was killed and another injured in Pokrovsk, one was killed in Krasnyi Lyman, and one each was injured in Illinivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured nine, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Two high-rise buildings and 10 houses were damaged.

A Russian attack against the village of Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a 45-year-old man and injured a 39-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.