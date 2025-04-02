HUR releases video of drone attack on Russian landing craft, air defense system in Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on April 1 released a video of a drone operation in Russian-occupied Crimea in which it claims to have struck two Russian military boats and an air defense system.

HUR claimed drones operated by its "Prymary" special unit struck a Tor M2 short-range air defense system and two Russian landing craft operating at sea.

HUR did not say in its post when the operation took place, but an HUR source initially told the Kyiv Independent on April 2 that the video was "new, about 10 days (old)," but later clarified that it was actually from January.

According to a post on Telegram, the drones "skillfully" evaded air defenses — and at least one seagull — before hitting their targets.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine agreed to a partial ceasefire and to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes in the Black Sea, the White House announced on March 25 — eight days ago.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in Crimea during the full-scale war.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Kyiv understands that the Black Sea ceasefire applies to civilian shipping and Ukrainian ports and does not apply to Russian warships.