The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Crimea, Ukraine, War, Drones, HUR, Russia
Edit post

HUR releases video of drone attack on Russian landing craft, air defense system in Crimea

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 2, 2025 2:45 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from a video released by HUR on April 2, 2025, showing a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian landing craft in Crimea (Telegram/HUR)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on April 1 released a video of a drone operation in Russian-occupied Crimea in which it claims to have struck two Russian military boats and an air defense system.

HUR claimed drones operated by its "Prymary" special unit struck a Tor M2 short-range air defense system and two Russian landing craft operating at sea.

HUR did not say in its post when the operation took place, but an HUR source initially told the Kyiv Independent on April 2 that the video was "new, about 10 days (old)," but later clarified that it was actually from January.

According to a post on Telegram, the drones "skillfully" evaded air defenses — and at least one seagull — before hitting their targets.

0:00
/

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine agreed to a partial ceasefire and to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes in the Black Sea, the White House announced on March 25 — eight days ago.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in Crimea during the full-scale war.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Kyiv understands that the Black Sea ceasefire applies to civilian shipping and Ukrainian ports and does not apply to Russian warships.

As Russian troops retake settlements in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine launches attack on adjacent Russian region
In late March, Ukrainian troops launched a raid into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. The small-scale incursion into yet another Russian region may be Ukraine’s attempt to alleviate the pressure from the country’s troops still fighting in the adjacent Kursk Oblast, military experts say. Following Russia’…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.