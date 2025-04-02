Bipartisan group of US senators introduce 'hard-hitting' sanctions against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced "hard-hitting" sanctions against Russia in a press release on April 1.

"The dominating view in the United States Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this horrific war and Putin’s aggression must end now and be deterred in the future," the press release said.

In March, the White House let an exemption on the Russian banking system expire, strengthening sanctions. U.S. lawmakers have previously voiced support for introducing strong sanctions against Russia if it does not cooperate in peace talks to end its war against Ukraine.

"The sanctions against Russia require tariffs on countries who purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products. They are hard-hitting for a reason," the senators said.

A group of 50 senators is leading the effort, with 25 Republican and 25 Democratic senators backing the proposal.

The group of lawmakers is proposing that "primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and actors supporting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine" be imposed.

"We share (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump’s frustration with Russia when it comes to obtaining a ceasefire, and support President Trump’s desire to achieve a lasting, just, and honorable peace," the statement said.

A 500-percent tariff would be imposed on imports from countries that purchase various Russian energy products, including oil.

The proposal decried the Budapest Memorandum and Minsk agreements for failing to secure peace and sovereignty in Ukraine.

"In 1994, as part of the Budapest Memorandum Ukraine gave up approximately 1,700 nuclear weapons with a promise from the U.S., Russia, and (the U.K.) that Ukraine’s sovereignty would be honored in the future. This failed to deter Russian aggression," the statement said.

Russia has asked for relief on sanctions as a precondition to a U.S. ceasefire proposal in the Black Sea.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, and Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.