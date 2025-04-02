The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US Senate, Democrats, Republican Party, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, US sanctions
Edit post

Bipartisan group of US senators introduce 'hard-hitting' sanctions against Russia

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 2, 2025 3:32 AM 2 min read
The U.S. White House in Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2025. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced "hard-hitting" sanctions against Russia in a press release on April 1.

"The dominating view in the United States Senate is that Russia is the aggressor, and that this horrific war and Putin’s aggression must end now and be deterred in the future," the press release said.

In March, the White House let an exemption on the Russian banking system expire, strengthening sanctions. U.S. lawmakers have previously voiced support for introducing strong sanctions against Russia if it does not cooperate in peace talks to end its war against Ukraine.

"The sanctions against Russia require tariffs on countries who purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products. They are hard-hitting for a reason," the senators said.

A group of 50 senators is leading the effort, with 25 Republican and 25 Democratic senators backing the proposal.

The group of lawmakers is proposing that "primary and secondary sanctions against Russia and actors supporting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine" be imposed.

"We share (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump’s frustration with Russia when it comes to obtaining a ceasefire, and support President Trump’s desire to achieve a lasting, just, and honorable peace," the statement said.

A 500-percent tariff would be imposed on imports from countries that purchase various Russian energy products, including oil.

The proposal decried the Budapest Memorandum and Minsk agreements for failing to secure peace and sovereignty in Ukraine.

"In 1994, as part of the Budapest Memorandum Ukraine gave up approximately 1,700 nuclear weapons with a promise from the U.S., Russia, and (the U.K.) that Ukraine’s sovereignty would be honored in the future. This failed to deter Russian aggression," the statement said.

Russia has asked for relief on sanctions as a precondition to a U.S. ceasefire proposal in the Black Sea.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, and Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Massive data leak: Ukrainian IDs, other documents exposed by years of cyber negligence
Shoddy cyber security at Ukrainian vehicle inspections has exposed hundreds of thousands of personal documents for the past four years. Largely scans of passports, taxpayer identification numbers, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, the documents span a broad stretch of Ukrainian geography…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

5:14 PM
Video

Lithuanian FM on Europe's role in ending Russia's war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sat down with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 to discuss the future of Europe during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, whether European sanctions remain an effective instrument to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Lithuania's contribution to the "coalition of the willing."
2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.