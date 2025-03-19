The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

Poroshenko attacks Zelensky over sanctions; says Ukraine must stay on defensive

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2025 10:36 AM 3 min read
Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's former president, attends the European People's Party congress in Bucharest, Romania, on March 6, 2024. (Andrei Pungovschi / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former President Petro Poroshenko called sanctions imposed against him by the Ukrainian government an "attack on freedom and democracy" in an interview with the German tabloid Bild published on March 18.

Poroshenko, head of the opposition European Solidarity party and Ukraine's president between 2014 and 2019, was among several politicians and oligarchs sanctioned by Kyiv in February. The media speculated that the sanctions against Poroshenko were connected to his high treason case.

The ex-president's assets have been frozen, and he says he is not allowed to leave the country.

"What is happening here is unconstitutional, it is illegal, there is no court decision," Poroshenko claimed in the interview.

When asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's accusations toward President Volodymyr Zelensky, Poroshenko responded, "If you ask me about a dictatorship, the answer is clear – the dictator is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

At the same time, Poroshenko accused Zelensky's team of "moving the country toward dictatorship" while denouncing the sanctions imposed against him.

Trump has falsely accused Zelensky of being a "dictator without elections" on account of not holding a presidential vote during wartime. Ukraine's Constitution prohibits elections under martial law, which was instituted at the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war in 2022.

What’s at stake for Poroshenko, ex-president sanctioned by Zelensky?
In an unprecedented move, President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on his predecessor and key political rival, lawmaker Petro Poroshenko. Poroshenko, who was elected president in 2014, lost his reelection bid in 2019 to Zelensky in a bitter campaign that often included personal attacks. The…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Trump's public attack on Zelensky was followed by rumors that the U.S. president's team has been secretly in contact with Ukrainian opposition figures, including senior members of Poroshenko's party.

Poroshenko acknowledged only "public and transparent" contacts with U.S. partners and rejected the possibility of holding elections during martial law.

The businessman and owner of the confectionery manufacturing group Roshen was defeated by Zelensky by a landslide in the 2019 elections. Since then, the two have remained bitter political rivals, often resorting to verbal attacks.

One of the recent opinion polls showed Poroshenko's support at 10%, below ex-Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi (21%) and Zelensky (44%.)

Poroshenko was charged in 2021 with high treason and aiding terrorist organizations for allegedly conspiring with Russian-backed separatists between November 2014 and January 2015. The scheme reportedly generated over Hr 3 billion ($72 million) in profits from coal supplies.

If found guilty, Poroshenko could face 10 to 15 years in prison.

Speaking about the battlefield situation, Poroshenko said that Ukraine "must immediately stop losing people and immediately stop losing territory."

"Defending the territory is the top priority. Use fortifications, minefields, and the most modern anti-aircraft defenses against guided bombs," the ex-president added, saying that Ukraine should "forget the word 'offensive operation.'"

Ukraine has been resisting Russian onslaught across a more than 1,000-kilometer-long front for more than three years. Earlier this month, Ukraine lost significant positions in the Russian border region of Kursk, which it attacked last August.

Kremlin demands halt to foreign military aid, intelligence to Ukraine as condition for avoiding war escalation
The Kremlin has demanded a complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence to Ukraine as a “key condition for avoiding an escalation of the war,” according to a statement released on March 18.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

9:10 AM

2 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.