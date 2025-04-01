The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine's NATO membership not included, never was in minerals deal, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 2, 2025 2:47 AM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A minerals deal that Ukraine and the U.S. are negotiating does not mention Ukraine's potential NATO membership, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 1.

"As for this agreement and the NATO question, there is no mention of NATO in this agreement, and there never was," Zelensky said, confirming earlier reports. "A decision (regarding the deal) will be made in the coming days."

On March 31, a source in the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that "We are not tying (the minerals deal to NATO), it's a misunderstanding."

Zelensky added that Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU remain an ongoing topic of discussion. He has previously said that Ukraine would not agree to any minerals deal if it compromised the country’s path toward EU membership.

"As for the EU issue... we are linking it. When we talk about this agreement, it cannot go against... our future accession to the EU, so it is important that nothing should contradict," Zelensky added.

Zelensky said lawyers, rather than government officials, are mainly working on the minerals deal.

"Regarding the new draft of this agreement, which our teams are currently working on, it would be more accurate to say that lawyers are working on it." Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine received the text of the U.S.' expanded deal on mineral resources on March 28.

On March 30, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that Zelensky is looking to back out of a critical minerals agreement with the U.S.

"He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that, he's got some problems, big, big problems," Trump said, according to Reuters.

"He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that," Trump added.

US overestimated its ability to deal with Russia over past 35 years, Alexander Vindman says
Russia’s war against Ukraine is a continuation of Moscow’s centuries-long goal to obliterate Ukrainian culture and statehood. Over the past three decades, however, the United States has, through missteps and inaction, emboldened Russia’s aggression by failing to confront the looming threat — a failu…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

5:14 PM
Video

Lithuanian FM on Europe's role in ending Russia's war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sat down with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 to discuss the future of Europe during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, whether European sanctions remain an effective instrument to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Lithuania's contribution to the "coalition of the willing."
2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
