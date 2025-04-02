Ukrainian bakery Lviv Croissants to enter South Korean market

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian chain Lviv Croissants will open a restaurant in Seoul in South Korea, Ukrainian media outlet Ain reported on April 2, citing the company's representative.

Founded in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in 2015, the chain has since grown to over 190 locations across Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, the U.S., and France. The franchise is known for its croissants stuffed with both sweet and savory fillings.

"We are entering the Korean market. We are planning to open by the end of the month (April)," the company told Ain.

The restaurant will be opened in Goddeok Business Valley at 353-23 Godeok-dong. The restaurant is currently looking for a bakery manager.

The brand entered the European market in September 2022. The first restaurant abroad was opened in Zgorzelec, Poland.

The latest opening abroad was the launch of Lviv Croissant in Cannes, France, in January 2025. The chain said it is planning to open more locations in France and launch a delivery service.