Energy giant DTEK: Russia completely destroyed energy system in Kherson
November 12, 2022 2:54 am
Executive director of Ukraine's largest private power producer DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk said on TV on Nov. 11 that there is no electricity at all in the city of Kherson.
Sakharuk added that it took 30 days to restore power to the parts of Kyiv Oblast occupied by Russia and expects it will take about the same amount of time to restore electricity to Kherson.
