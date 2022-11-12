Support us
Saturday, November 12, 2022

Energy giant DTEK: Russia completely destroyed energy system in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 12, 2022 2:54 am
Executive director of Ukraine's largest private power producer DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk said on TV on Nov. 11 that there is no electricity at all in the city of Kherson.

Sakharuk added that it took 30 days to restore power to the parts of Kyiv Oblast occupied by Russia and expects it will take about the same amount of time to restore electricity to Kherson. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
