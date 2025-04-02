The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 918,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2025 8:12 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers sit on infantry fighting vehicles as they drive near liberated Izium in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo by Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 918,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 2.

This number includes 1,410 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,515 tanks, 21,880 armored fighting vehicles, 42,687 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,576 artillery systems, 1,347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,123 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,505 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The rise and fall of Ukraine’s Kursk gambit
As Ukraine’s seven-month-long incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast came to what appears to be its end, Ukrainian soldiers and military experts are questioning the operation’s goal and the long-term effect it will have on the war. Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kurs…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

5:14 PM
Video

Lithuanian FM on Europe's role in ending Russia's war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sat down with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 to discuss the future of Europe during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, whether European sanctions remain an effective instrument to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Lithuania's contribution to the "coalition of the willing."
2:30 PM

Russian Railways hit by major cyberattack.

The state-owned Russian railway operator described the incident as a "massive DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," saying that efforts to restore operations are underway.
