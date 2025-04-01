The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Moscow won't accept US proposals on Ukraine peace 'in current form,' Russian official claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 2, 2025 1:01 AM 2 min read
Russian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during the annual meeting of the Russian Academy of Science (RAS) on April 20, 2021, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow will not accept U.S. proposals to end Russia's war against Ukraine in their "current form," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview released on April 1.

"As far as we can see, there is no place in them today for our main demand, namely to solve the problems related to the root causes of this conflict. It is completely absent, and that must be overcome," state media quoted Ryabkov as telling the Russian magazine "International Affairs."

In the same interview, Ryabkov claimed Russia has not seen the U.S. give Ukraine a "signal" to end the war.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine, and Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ryabkov alleged that peace talks led by the U.S. are not addressing Russia's main concerns.

"We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can't accept it all in its current form," Ryabkov claimed.

On March 31, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains willing to engage with the U.S. despite reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is "very angry" over Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest remarks on Ukraine.

On March 27, Putin claimed a temporary government should be introduced in Ukraine to hold new elections and questioned President Volodymyr Zelensky's legitimacy.

"If he himself (Zelensky) is illegitimate, then all the others are too," Putin added.

A temporary government under the supervision of the United Nations (U.N.), and several nations should be introduced in Ukraine to hold elections, Putin said.

Putin's calls to establish a temporary government in Ukraine to replace Zelensky were "not appreciated" by Trump, U.S. State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on March 31.

"Ukraine is... a constitutional democracy. Governance in Ukraine is determined by its constitution and the Ukrainian people," Bruce said.

Ukraine has agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.