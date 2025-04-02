$18 million 'Ukraine2EU' program launched to support Ukraine’s eventual European Union accession

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is launching the Ukraine2EU program worth 16.7 million euros ($18 million) to support Ukraine’s preparation for EU membership, officials announced on April 1.

This was stated during the "Ukraine's Accession to the EU: The Choice Has Been Made, It's a Matter of Time” conference.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris emphasized that the initiative aims to help Ukraine navigate the complex accession process, especially during wartime, with a goal of EU membership by 2030.

“Ukraine's membership in the EU is crucial for the security and stability of Europe,” Budris said.

The three-year program, implemented by Lithuania’s Central Project Management Agency, will provide strategic support to Ukrainian institutions and civil society involved in European integration efforts.

Sweden and Denmark reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s EU future and urged continued reforms, particularly in the fight against corruption.

“Moving along the European path still requires significant efforts from Ukraine, but it has already come a long way in extraordinary conditions,” Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre stated. “The Ukrainian people can count on the support of their European friends in the process of gaining EU membership.”

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova added that Ukraine2EU is designed to build institutional capacity and ensure steady progress in Ukraine’s transformative journey toward EU membership.

Ukraine applied for EU membership at the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The country has made quick progress, achieving candidate status within months, with the initial negotiations formally launching in June 2024.

There are six accession negotiation clusters, consisting of several individual chapters. Negotiations prepare a candidate country to become an EU member.

The EU’s Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, said that Ukraine could potentially join the bloc by 2029 if it successfully implements necessary reforms.