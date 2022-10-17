Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Burshtyn thermal power plant hit by 4 Russian rockets

October 10, 2022 6:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk, the strike provoked a fire at the site but it has already been extinguished.

Onyshchuk called on residents of the region to limit electricity consumption from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., repeating the government's call for Ukrainians across the country, as the voltage has dropped sharply in the power grid. No employees of the plant were injured, she said.

On Oct. 10, Russia launched a mass missile strike on Ukraine. According to the National Police, Russian forces hit about 70 infrastructure sites, including 29 critical infrastructure facilities.

