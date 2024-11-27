Russia claims Ukraine's drones, missiles attacked Crimea, explosion reported near airfield

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones and missiles attacked the seaside city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on Nov. 27, the city's Russian-installed proxy head, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed.

Russian air defenses shot down two missiles and five drones, Razvozhayev said, claiming that the Ukrainian projectiles were downed over the water. Drone debris also reportedly fell near the Kacha highway.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The pro-Ukrainian Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported a powerful explosion in Sevastopol, as well as near the Belbek military airfield and elsewhere on the occupied peninsula.

The channel also shared a photo of the Nakhimov Naval Academy with smoke coming from behind it. The authenticity of the footage or the cause of the smoke could not be immediately verified.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in Crimea during the full-scale war.