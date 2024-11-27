Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russia claims Ukraine's drones, missiles attacked Crimea, explosion reported near airfield

by Martin Fornusek and Boldizsar Gyori November 27, 2024 12:18 PM 1 min read
A satellite image of the area around the Bay of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones and missiles attacked the seaside city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on Nov. 27, the city's Russian-installed proxy head, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed.

Russian air defenses shot down two missiles and five drones, Razvozhayev said, claiming that the Ukrainian projectiles were downed over the water. Drone debris also reportedly fell near the Kacha highway.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The pro-Ukrainian Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported a powerful explosion in Sevastopol, as well as near the Belbek military airfield and elsewhere on the occupied peninsula.

The channel also shared a photo of the Nakhimov Naval Academy with smoke coming from behind it. The authenticity of the footage or the cause of the smoke could not be immediately verified.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial targets in Sevastopol and elsewhere in Crimea during the full-scale war.

Russian Defense Ministry admits that Ukraine hit airbase in Kursk Oblast with ATACMS
The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement is the first public confirmation of the attacks by Moscow, following multiple reports of strikes after Washington permitted Ukraine to use its ATACMS missiles to strike against targets on Russian soil.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Boldizsar Gyori
