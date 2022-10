Ukrainian authorities call on population to minimize use of electricity

Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked Ukrainians to limit electricity consumption on the evening of Oct. 10 (from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.), following Russia's mass attack on Ukrainian cities.

In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, electricity supply has been partially limited for industrial and household customers; officials have already scheduled emergency cutoffs, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russia's attacks on Monday damaged 11 infrastructure facilities in eight Ukrainian regions.