Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, EU gas transit, Russian gas, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Gazprom plans for end of gas transit via Ukraine after 2024, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova November 27, 2024 12:40 AM 2 min read
A section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline, also known as the West-Siberian Pipeline, or the Trans-Siberian Pipeline - Russia's main natural gas export pipeline - moves underground near Ivano-Frankvisk, Ukraine, on Feb. 6, 2014. (Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Gazprom, Russia’s state-controlled gas company, is planning for a scenario in which no natural gas will flow to Europe through Ukraine after Dec. 31, 2024, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Kyiv has indicated it will not extend the transit deal, ending over 50 years of gas flows from Siberia to central Europe — a vital revenue stream for Russia since the Soviet era.

Ukraine earns up to $1 billion annually in transit fees but has said it does not intend to renew the agreement. Moscow, however, has expressed willingness to continue using the Ukrainian route. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow remains ready to pump gas through Ukraine.

Despite these signals, Gazprom’s internal planning assumes no Ukrainian transit next year, the source said, adding that the company expects Russian gas exports to Europe and Turkey—termed "far abroad"—to decline by 20% in 2025. Due to the loss of the Ukrainian route, exports are projected to drop to just under 39 billion cubic meters (bcm) from the more than 49 bcm expected this year.

The expected drop excludes gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which is forecast to reach 38 bcm in 2025. Turkish supplies via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines are not expected to decline.

Russia’s gas exports to Europe via Ukraine have already fallen significantly, with only 15 bcm delivered through this route in 2023. That figure represents just 8% of peak Russian gas flows to Europe in 2018-2019. The Soviet-era Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline transported about 14.65 bcm of gas through the Sudzha entry point in Russia’s Kursk region to Slovakia in 2023, accounting for roughly half of Russia’s remaining European gas exports.

The war in Ukraine and the 2022 explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany have severely disrupted the energy link between Russia and Europe. EU gas consumption fell to 295 bcm in 2023, with Europe increasingly reliant on U.S. liquefied natural gas supplies to meet demand.

Europe, Azerbaijan not close to deal on gas route via Ukraine, Slovakia’s SPP says
“We regularly discuss the topic with our partners, but the information about the upcoming conclusion of a gas supply contract with the participation of SPP is not true,” Slovakian state-run gas importer SPP said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.