News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Sanctions, Foreign Ministry, Western Europe
UK cabinet members on list of those barred from entering Russia

by Boldizsar Gyori November 27, 2024 11:45 AM 2 min read
Now-Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (L) and now-Finance Minister Rachel Reeves during the launch of the party's general election manifesto in Manchester, UK, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Labour looks set to reiterate key pledges including a cap on corporation tax at the current rate of 25%, and a commitment not to increase income tax, national insurance or VAT. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russia’s Foreign Ministry barred 30 U.K. nationals, including lawmakers, journalists, and ministers like Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, from entering its territory in a decision published on Nov. 26.

Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, and Ed Miliband, the climate secretary, were also on the list.

The decision came shortly after the U.K. decided to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territories with Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles and after London imposed its largest package of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry named "Russophobic policies," "dissemination of disinformation about our country," and "military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces" as indicative of "London’s attitude towards further systemic confrontation with respect to Russia."

At the G20 summit in Brazil on Nov. 20, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government was "doubling down" on its support for Ukraine but avoided disclosing specifics. Ukraine had previously used Storm Shadows against Russian forces in the Black Sea, though the U.K. government has not confirmed the total number supplied since the war began.

The sanctions come as the latest turn in a diplomatic spat that began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

UK targets 30 tankers in its largest sanctions package against Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’
The United Kingdom sanctioned 30 oil tankers of Russia’s “shadow fleet” that carried billions of dollars worth of oil and oil products last year, the government said on Nov. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.