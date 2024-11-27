Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Biden asking US Congress for $24 billion in Ukraine aid, arms replenishment, Politico reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 27, 2024 8:47 AM 3 min read
President Joe Biden addresses the Classroom to Career Summit in the East Room of the White House on Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden is quietly asking the U.S. Congress to greenlight an additional $24 billion in assistance to Ukraine and to replenish provided weapons before he leaves office, Politico Pro reported on Nov. 26, citing an obtained document.

The news comes amid the Biden administration's efforts to ship in as much aid to Ukraine as possible before Donald Trump, who has criticized military support for Kyiv, takes office in January.

Roughly $16 billion of the sum would be used to restock U.S. arsenals, while the remaining  $8 billion would go to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), the outlet wrote. The USAI is a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.

Two congressional sources confirmed the information for Politico and said that Congress received the request on Nov. 25.

The White House suggested that Congress could include the assistance in its effort to avert a government shut down next month, according to the document obtained by Politico.

The report aligns with earlier statements from Biden's team that the White House would seek Congress' approval for additional aid for Ukraine in 2025.

Biden shifts policies to strengthen Ukraine ahead of potential peace talks, WP reports
Many U.S. officials now acknowledge that Ukraine could be pushed into talks within months and might be forced to cede territory to end the war, the Washington Post (WP) reported on Nov. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

In recent days, the Biden administration has made a series of decisions aimed at giving Kyiv leverage in future negotiations. These steps included approving the delivery of anti-personnel mines and granting permission for Ukraine to launch U.S.-made long-range ATACMS at targets within Russia.

The request for additional funding has already received pushback from critics of Washington's pro-Ukraine policy.

Republican Senator and Trump's ally Mike Lee said that "Congress must not give him (Biden) a free gift to further sabotage President Trump’s peace negotiations on the way out the door."

Trump said he would seek to get the U.S. "out" of the war and bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. While the details of his plan remain unclear, some reports indicate it might entail Ukraine ceding territory and at least temporarily foregoing its NATO aspirations.

It remains unclear whether the funding request will be successful, as Congress – namely the Republican-led House of Representatives – stalled an earlier $61 billion assistance bill for months before finally approving it in April.

The November elections reinforced Republican control over the legislature, as the party also secured the majority in the Senate. The new Congress will be sworn in in early January.

Frozen Russian assets face uncertain future under Trump
There are some $4-5 billion of frozen Russian assets in the U.S. and it will be up to President-elect Donald Trump to decide what to do with them when he takes office in January 2025. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western nations froze around $300 billion of
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.