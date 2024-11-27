General Staff: Russia has lost 735,410 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 735,410 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 27.
This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,449 tanks, 19,304 armored fighting vehicles, 30,126 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,830 artillery systems, 1,255 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,005 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,616 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.