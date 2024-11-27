Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Sumy Oblast, Kyiv, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 17 over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 27, 2024 10:07 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 26, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 17 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 27.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 89 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, the Air Force reported.

Thirty-six were shot down by air defenses while 48 were lost across Ukraine, likely thanks to electronic warfare means, the statement read. Five drones reportedly flew to Belarus, Russia, and occupied territories.

Some of the drones targeted the capital city of Kyiv overnight. Two people were injured when drone debris fell on a non-residential building, the city's military administration reported.

Drone debris also damaged houses and apartment buildings elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed two people and injured one, the regional military administration reported.

The two fatalities were reported after a Russian missile struck a residential building and kindergarten in the city of Sumy. One civilian was also injured during Russian attacks against the Velyka Pysarivka community near the Russian border, officials said.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured in the village of Zhovte, and one in the town of Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured 11 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A high-rise building, 10 houses, a gas pipeline, a car repair shop, a garage, and cars were damaged.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Zhytomyr oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.

Once liberated Kupiansk braces for worst as Russian troops approach, and future Western support looks uncertain
Volodymyr paused his Sunday stroll from a shopping center in Kupiansk to take pictures of rubble from a Russian strike that almost killed his wife late last month. “It was broad daylight when they struck,” he said. “Our only luck was that my wife was in the kitchen, so
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Martin Fornusek
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.