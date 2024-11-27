Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 17 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 17 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 27.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 89 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, the Air Force reported.

Thirty-six were shot down by air defenses while 48 were lost across Ukraine, likely thanks to electronic warfare means, the statement read. Five drones reportedly flew to Belarus, Russia, and occupied territories.

Some of the drones targeted the capital city of Kyiv overnight. Two people were injured when drone debris fell on a non-residential building, the city's military administration reported.

Drone debris also damaged houses and apartment buildings elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed two people and injured one, the regional military administration reported.

The two fatalities were reported after a Russian missile struck a residential building and kindergarten in the city of Sumy. One civilian was also injured during Russian attacks against the Velyka Pysarivka community near the Russian border, officials said.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured in the village of Zhovte, and one in the town of Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured 11 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. A high-rise building, 10 houses, a gas pipeline, a car repair shop, a garage, and cars were damaged.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Zhytomyr oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.