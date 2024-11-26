Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, DTEK, EBRD, Energy infrastructure, European Union
Edit post

Ukrainian energy giant says it's 'disappointed' by report on EBRD's refusal to fund it

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 26, 2024 6:42 PM 2 min read
Workers clean debris in a turbine hall full of scorched equipment at a power plant of energy provider DTEK, destroyed after an attack in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 19, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, said on Nov. 26 that it was "disappointed" by a report that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) would not provide funds to DTEK due to its ownership by oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.

The statement is a response to an article published by the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. The newspaper reported on Nov. 24 that Odile Renaud-Basso, the president of the EBRD, had said the bank would not provide funds to DTEK due to its ownership by Akhmetov.

The EBRD is one of Ukraine's largest institutional investors.

DTEK said it is "disappointed" by these comments, describing them as "inaccurate information about the company and its shareholder."

"The goal of freeing the economy from the influence of oligarchs is absolutely essential, and we have very firm ideas on this: it is part of the reforms that must be made for Ukraine to join the European Union. If we accepted compromises on this issue, we would harm the country's long-term prospects," Odile Renaud-Basso said.

DTEK also said that it is working with Western partners to restore infrastructure destroyed by Russia and to integrate the country's energy system into the EU.

In response, the EBRD said that Renaud-Basso did not mention Akhmetov's name in the interview and did not link "compromises" to harming Ukraine's chances of joining the EU.

"She stated that the bank is 'vigilant' about the role of oligarchs in this context," the EBRD added.

Akhmetov is Ukraine's wealthiest man, with vast holdings in mining and metallurgy. Formerly a lawmaker of the pro-Russian Party of Regions, the business tycoon has lost a large part of his assets during Russia's invasion.

DTEK said that the company, which produces 12% of Ukraine's critical electricity, "is not a monopoly under either Ukrainian or European legislation."

"Following the adoption of the anti-oligarch law, which has been agreed upon with the European Commission, the company’s shareholder is categorically not an oligarch," DTEK added.

DTEK also said that the company had invested $1.2 billion of its own funds to restore energy infrastructure and thanked the EU and the U.S. for a decision to allocate 107 million euros ($112 million) to the company.

Earlier this year Russian attacks destroyed 90% of DTEK's generation capacity during an aerial campaign that aimed to knock out Ukraine's power grid.

"The company hopes that the EBRD will further contribute to the restoration of Ukraine’s energy sector. DTEK is ready to work with the bank to secure peace and light in Ukraine," the statement read.

Ukraine needs ‘fast and focused’ help with energy security, ERBD Ukraine head says
Arvid Tuerkner’s first winter in charge of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Ukraine comes with a daunting task: swiftly mobilize investment into energy companies crippled by two years of Russian attacks. Russia began targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in late 2022 and…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.