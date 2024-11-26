Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
US Air Force notes drone activity over military bases in UK, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova November 26, 2024 11:56 PM 1 min read
The US Flag flies above a sign marking the US Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters building on Jan. 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Unidentified drones have flown over three U.S. Air Force bases in the U.K. in the past week, U.S. officials said on Nov. 26.

"Small unmanned aerial systems were spotted in the vicinity of and over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26," a spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. The three bases, located in Suffolk and Norfolk, are leased by the U.S. Air Force from the U.K.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder addressed the incidents, emphasizing the U.S. military’s serious approach to the situation.

"Installation leaders have determined so far that none of these incursions impact the base residents, the facilities, or the assets that we have on those bases," Ryder said. While noting that small drones are a common occurrence, he stressed it remains too early to determine whether the flights originated from hobbyists or another source.

A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, indicated the drone activity appeared coordinated rather than the work of casual enthusiasts. The official added that investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense acknowledged the reports and expressed its commitment to security at defense installations.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.