News Feed, Donald Trump, Ukraine, War, United States, Middle East
Ukrainian MP from Zelensky's party nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

by Kateryna Denisova and Chris York November 26, 2024 9:56 PM 2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting in Washington on Nov. 13, 2024. (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Merezhko, a top MP from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, has nominated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, according to his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee seen by the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 26.

Merezhko's move is at odds with the statements of many opinion leaders in Ukraine who have criticized Trump for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioning further U.S. assistance to Ukraine. Trump has also promised to broker a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, and there is speculation that he could pressure Kyiv to cede territory to Russia or agree to Putin's terms.

However, some Ukrainian politicians and analysts argue that Trump may be swayed to Ukraine's side and help Kyiv reach a peace deal with Russia from a position of strength.

"It is my belief that Trump has made considerable contributions to world peace, and that he can make more in the future," Merezhko, an MP from Zelensky's Servant of the People party and chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, wrote in his letter.

The lawmaker mentioned Trump's mediation of agreements between Israel and Muslim countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, during his first presidential term.

"Trump also laid the foundations for today's international coalition of support for Ukraine by demonstrating global leadership in supplying weapons to resist Russia's brutal and illegal war of aggression," Merezhko said in an apparent reference to Trump's decision to supply Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles during his first term.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent about his motivation for the nomination, the lawmaker said he wants to use it "as an opportunity to attract Trump's attention so that he could help Ukraine to survive."

Merezhko expressed hope that "in his attempts to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine (Trump) will be searching for a solution on the basis of international law, including such principles as territorial integrity, respect for the sovereignty of Ukraine, and non-use of force."

Merezhko said in his nomination letter that Trump could help Ukraine achieve "just, comprehensive and sustainable peace based on the UN Charter and principles of international law."

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to end Russia's war with Ukraine if elected, saying in September that he would negotiate a deal "that's good for both sides."

Trump's election has intensified uncertainty around Ukraine's war effort at a critical time, as Russian forces make their fastest gains in months and North Korean troops are stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Frozen Russian assets face uncertain future under Trump
There are some $4-5 billion of frozen Russian assets in the U.S. and it will be up to President-elect Donald Trump to decide what to do with them when he takes office in January 2025. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western nations froze around $300 billion of
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, Chris York
