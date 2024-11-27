Umerov-led delegation arrives in South Korea seeking weapons, military aid, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov arrived in South Korea on Nov. 27, with the aim of requesting military aid from Seoul, several media outlets reported.

The delegation is expected to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol as early as Wednesday, according to the Korean Times, citing several sources close to the matter. Yoon has previously said that the country does not rule out providing arms to Ukraine in the light of deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Russian-North Korean relations entered a new level when Pyongyang dispatched around 11,000 troops to join Russia's war against Ukraine. A vast majority of the deployed North Korean troops are currently receiving training alongside Russian forces, preparing to attempt to regain control of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Ahead of the planned meeting, the delegation has reportedly met with South Korean National Security Adviser and former Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, according to the South Korean media outlet Dong-a Ilbo.

South Korea's government has not yet confirmed the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine would provide South Korea with a detailed request for military support in an October interview with KBS.

South Korea has thus far resisted supplying lethal arms to Ukraine and instead opted to provide financial, and humanitarian support alongside non-lethal aid, citing legislative restrictions. Some media reports from last year claimed that the country secretly supplied artillery shells to Ukraine via the U.S., though the South Korean government denied the reports.

Living in constant tension with its North Korean neighbors, South Korea boasts a powerful military and strong defense industry, making the country a major arms exporter.

Experts told the Kyiv Independent that South Korea could provide the most significant support to Ukraine through ammunition supplies. The country fields not only 155 mm artillery but also stores 3.4 million 105 mm rounds compatible with some of Ukraine's guns.







