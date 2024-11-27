Biden shifts policies to strengthen Ukraine ahead of potential peace talks, WP reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden has reversed key policies on providing advanced weapons to Ukraine, including longer-range missiles and antipersonnel land mines, as Kyiv faces mounting pressure on the battlefield and a potential need to negotiate with Russia.

Many U.S. officials now acknowledge that Ukraine could be pushed into talks within months and might be forced to cede territory to end the war, the Washington Post (WP) reported on Nov. 26.

In mid-November, Biden authorized Ukraine to use the ATACMS to strike deeper inside Russia, a decision aiming at strengthening Ukraine’s negotiating position. His administration previously resisted supplying such weapons over concerns of escalating tensions with Russia.

The changes come amid significant challenges for Ukraine, including battlefield losses, reports of North Korea sending troops to support Russia, and Donald Trump taking office in January. Trump has vowed to end the war within 24 hours, but officials worry his administration would cut off aid to Ukraine, undermining its ability to resist Russian aggression.

Biden’s aides argue that evolving conditions on the ground have driven his decisions to provide weapons, but critics, including former U.S. ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker, say the delays emboldened Moscow. "It gives Russia a sense of impunity," Volker told the WP, adding that earlier support could have bolstered Ukraine’s position. "They know they have a sanctuary. They know we don’t want to escalate, and they can go ahead and carry out the war, conduct strikes and do outrageous things."

European allies, while welcoming the recent weapons transfers, have expressed frustration that the assistance did not come earlier when Ukraine’s position was stronger. Many now believe that peace talks may involve territorial concessions, and discussions have begun on potential security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future Russian aggression, according to the WP.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged NATO allies to increase support for Ukraine ahead of Trump’s return to office, emphasizing the need to reinforce Kyiv before the U.S. political landscape shifts further.

"We will continue to shore up everything we’re doing for Ukraine to ensure it can effectively defend itself," Blinken said during his one-day emergency visit to Brussels on Nov. 13.