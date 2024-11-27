Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian attack on residential building, kindergarten in Sumy kills 2

by Dmytro Basmat November 27, 2024 3:55 AM 2 min read
Firefighters remove debris after Russian missile attack on Nov. 26, 2024 in Sumy, Ukraine. According to the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, the Russian army attacked the city with a missile. As a result of the strike, a residential multi-storey building was damaged and a parking lot was destroyed. (Photo by Pavlo Zarva/Kordon.Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack on Nov. 26 struck a residential building and kindergarten in the city of Sumy, leaving at least two people dead, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian missile, which was reportedly launched at a vehicle service station, also struck a nearby multi-story residential building and caused damage inside a nearby kindergarten, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

One more person may still be trapped under the ruble at the site of the attack as emergency services continue their work.

The attack on the city also damaged 13 cars, Suspilne reported.

The attack on the regional capital comes as Russia shelled Sumy Oblast 120 times on Nov. 26 in 21 attacks on the region, according to the regional military administration. An explosive dropped from a Russian drone also injured one person in the town of Velyka Pysarivka.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

A Russian missile strike on a residential building in Sumy on Nov. 17 killed 11 people and injured another 89.

A source in Ukraine's General Staff said on Nov. 23 that nearly 60,000 Russian army personnel are currently stationed in Kursk Oblast, planning to reach the border with Sumy Oblast in an attempt to create a "buffer zone" there — as Ukraine looked to do with its surprise incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in August.

Russia continues its onslaught of drone and missile attacks ahead of an expected harsh winter amid Russia strike on energy infrastructure. Overnight on Nov. 25, Russia launched a record 188 drones at Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defenses reportedly being able to down 76 drones across 17 oblasts.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches record 188 drones against Ukraine overnight, Air Force says
Key developments on Nov. 26: * Russia launches record 188 drones against Ukraine overnight, Air Force says * Russian Defense Ministry admits that Ukraine hit airbase in Kursk Oblast with ATACMS * Russia’s advance in Ukraine fastest since early 2022, analysts claim * Russian soldiers suspected o…
The Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Dmytro Basmat
