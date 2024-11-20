Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russia's Defense Ministry, Ukraine's military intelligence, occupied Ukrainian territories
Edit post

Secret Russian plan sees Ukraine cut into 3 parts, intelligence source confirms

by Boldizsar Gyori November 20, 2024 10:35 PM 2 min read
The Russian Defense Ministry headquarters in Moscow on April 17, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will try to convey to U.S. leadership its plan for a new world order up to the year 2045, including a scheme to break Ukraine up into three parts, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Nov. 20.

An intelligence community source confirmed the existence of the plan to the Kyiv Independent.

According to the plan, developed by the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine would be divided into thirds. The country's western lands would be offered to neighboring countries, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania. The eastern regions, including partially and fully Russian-occupied territories,  would be annexed by Russia. The remaining territory, including Kyiv, would become a Russian-controlled puppet state.

The plan envisages the effective dissolution of the independent Ukrainian state.

The Russian Defense Ministry also put forward four different scenarios of global world order development — two seen as favorable to Moscow and two disadvantageous.

Two of the scenarios, labeled "Formation of a multipolar world and the division of spheres of influence by leading actors" and "Regionalization/chaotization," involve a Russian victory over Ukraine.

The others, "Dominance of the USA and the West" and "Acquisition by China of the status of the world's leading power," presuppose a military defeat in Ukraine.

The latest plan marks another Russian attempt to put forward suggestions for the disruption and recreation of a global world order.

The Kremlin convened meetings in 2022 and 2023 to find ways to dismantle the post-World War II global financial system and undermine U.S. power over global transactions, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post.

"One of the most important tasks is to create a new world order," one of the documents dated April 3, 2023, reportedly said.

"Western countries led by the United States have tried to impose their own structure, based on their dominance."

The new plan's proposed breakup of Ukraine reflects the maximalist goals of Russia's full-scale invasion, which include regime change in Kyiv and "demilitarization" of the Ukrainian state.

Francis Farrell: The difficult road forward to peace without catastrophe in Ukraine
In any and every corner of Ukraine, one would be very hard-pressed to find an ordinary person, civilian or military, who doesn’t want this cruel and brutal war to end. Ukrainians want nothing more than to be able to live without fear of night-time missile attacks, to see their
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.