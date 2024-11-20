Secret Russian plan sees Ukraine cut into 3 parts, intelligence source confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will try to convey to U.S. leadership its plan for a new world order up to the year 2045, including a scheme to break Ukraine up into three parts, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Nov. 20.

An intelligence community source confirmed the existence of the plan to the Kyiv Independent.

According to the plan, developed by the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine would be divided into thirds. The country's western lands would be offered to neighboring countries, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania. The eastern regions, including partially and fully Russian-occupied territories, would be annexed by Russia. The remaining territory, including Kyiv, would become a Russian-controlled puppet state.

The plan envisages the effective dissolution of the independent Ukrainian state.

The Russian Defense Ministry also put forward four different scenarios of global world order development — two seen as favorable to Moscow and two disadvantageous.

Two of the scenarios, labeled "Formation of a multipolar world and the division of spheres of influence by leading actors" and "Regionalization/chaotization," involve a Russian victory over Ukraine.

The others, "Dominance of the USA and the West" and "Acquisition by China of the status of the world's leading power," presuppose a military defeat in Ukraine.

The latest plan marks another Russian attempt to put forward suggestions for the disruption and recreation of a global world order.

The Kremlin convened meetings in 2022 and 2023 to find ways to dismantle the post-World War II global financial system and undermine U.S. power over global transactions, according to documents obtained by the Washington Post.

"One of the most important tasks is to create a new world order," one of the documents dated April 3, 2023, reportedly said.

"Western countries led by the United States have tried to impose their own structure, based on their dominance."

The new plan's proposed breakup of Ukraine reflects the maximalist goals of Russia's full-scale invasion, which include regime change in Kyiv and "demilitarization" of the Ukrainian state.