New report suggests Russia intends to 'destroy Ukrainian people.'

A group of scholars and genocide experts say there are reasonable grounds to conclude that Russia bears state responsibility for direct incitement to commit genocide against Ukrainians. A report, signed by 30 experts, shows that high-level Russian officials and state media "repeatedly and publicly deny the existence of a distinct Ukrainian identity," implying that those who self-identify as Ukrainian threaten the unity of Russia or are Nazis. The report adds that mass killings, deliberate attacks on evacuation routes, and the indiscriminate bombardment of residential areas by Russian forces established a “genocidal pattern” and shows that the Russian state is breaching the UN Genocide Convention.