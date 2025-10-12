Netherlands delivers minehunter ship to Ukraine, Navy commander says

The Netherlands has recently transferred an Alkmaar-class minehunter ship to Ukraine, Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa announced on Oct. 12.

According to Neizhpapa, a second vessel of the same class is expected to be delivered by the end of 2025, with crew training already underway.

The Alkmaar class is a Tripartite-design minehunter jointly developed by the Netherlands, France, and Belgium. It is used to detect and clear sea mines using sonar and remotely operated vehicles.

The delivery comes as sea mines remain a major threat in the Black Sea. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, hundreds of mines have been deployed, endangering both civilian and military vessels.

The minehunter vessels are a crucial contribution to Black Sea security and play a key role in safeguarding vital trade routes and agricultural exports from Ukrainian ports that remain under threat from Russian attacks on commercial shipping.

Multiple countries have also contributed to Ukraine’s land demining efforts through the provision of equipment and training.