Netanyahu requests talks on Ukrainian interceptor drones with Zelensky, media reports

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the topic of Ukrainian interceptor drones as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran continues into its third week, Israeli media publication Ynet reported on March 14.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk confirmed to Ynet that Kyiv has received the request, adding that a meeting will likely take place early next week.

Since the start of the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, Kyiv’s prospects as a key player in global drone manufacturing have strengthened. Backed by its experience fending off Russian drone attacks since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Kyiv has offered to share its experience in countering cheap long-range UAVs.

While officials have not formally confirmed the scope of the conversation between Netanyahu and Zelensky, the anticipated talks come as Tel Aviv and Tehran continue to exchange blows as the war escalates to neighboring countries in the Middle East. Thus far, Iran has launched thousands of attack drones targeting Israel and its allies in the region.

More than 10 countries have already requested Kyiv's aid in knocking down Iranian drones, Zelensky said on March 13, after previously confirming that Ukrainian experts were also sent to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Zelensky told the New York Times in an interview published on March 9 that Ukraine has deployed interceptor drones and a team of specialists to help protect U.S. military bases in Jordan, after receiving a request from the U.S. on March 5.

Anticipated talks between Netanyahu and Zelensky follow an unexpected rebuff of Kyiv's offer to share its combat‑tested experience and technology with the U.S., after President Donald Trump told Fox News on March 13 that the U.S. does not need Ukraine's assistance with strengthening anti-drone defenses.

Ukraine's defense sector — and its drone industry in particular — has exploded since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. More than 200 drone companies have emerged, many producing cheap, adaptable systems that have reshaped modern warfare.

In recent days, Russia has also been accused of assisting Iran with its drone attacks in the Middle East. Moscow has already begun reaping financial benefits from the war in Iran, which has disrupted global oil markets and prompted the U.S. to ease restrictions on Russian oil transit.



