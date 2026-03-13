NATO intercepts 3rd Iranian missile entering Turkey's airspace

NATO forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on March 13 amid ongoing fighting in the Middle East.

This marks the third such incident in recent days, after allied forces intercepted an Iranian missile flying toward Turkey on March 4, and another over Turkish airspace on March 9.

Ankara requested that Tehran clarify the situation.

"All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on X.

Iran has previously denied seeking to attack Turkey, a NATO ally and major regional military power.

"On Friday morning, NATO again successfully intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile heading to (Turkey)," NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart said on X.

"NATO remains vigilant and stands firm in its defence of all Allies."

Tehran has launched waves of drones and missiles targeting Israel and several Gulf states in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and even a British base on Cyprus were among the places that came under attack.

Since the start of the conflict, Iran has launched over 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones, though the latest reporting suggests Tehran's weapons stockpiles may be diminishing.

The Iranian regime has been a close ally of Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine, providing Shahed strike drones used in daily attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Drawing on its extensive experience in countering Shahed drones, Kyiv has dispatched teams of experts to the Middle East to help strengthen local defenses.