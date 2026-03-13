KI logo
NATO intercepts 3rd Iranian missile entering Turkey's airspace

by Martin Fornusek
Illustrative purposes only: A view of a demonstration by fighter jets and the âSteel Wingsâ aerobatic team as part of events marking the 111th anniversary of the Sarikamis Operation in Kars, Turkey, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NATO forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on March 13 amid ongoing fighting in the Middle East.

This marks the third such incident in recent days, after allied forces intercepted an Iranian missile flying toward Turkey on March 4, and another over Turkish airspace on March 9.

Ankara requested that Tehran clarify the situation.

"All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on X.

Iran has previously denied seeking to attack Turkey, a NATO ally and major regional military power.

"On Friday morning, NATO again successfully intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile heading to (Turkey)," NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart said on X.

"NATO remains vigilant and stands firm in its defence of all Allies."

Tehran has launched waves of drones and missiles targeting Israel and several Gulf states in retaliation for the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and even a British base on Cyprus were among the places that came under attack.

Since the start of the conflict, Iran has launched over 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones, though the latest reporting suggests Tehran's weapons stockpiles may be diminishing.

The Iranian regime has been a close ally of Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine, providing Shahed strike drones used in daily attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Drawing on its extensive experience in countering Shahed drones, Kyiv has dispatched teams of experts to the Middle East to help strengthen local defenses.

TurkeyIranMiddle East
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

