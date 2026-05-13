Moscow bans publication of Ukrainian drone strike damage without official permission

Moscow has banned the publication of information about the consequences of drone strikes and other attacks without official permission, according to a statement published by the Moscow city government on May 13.

This move is part of a broader wave of restrictions the Kremlin has introduced since 2025 to tighten control over information inside Russia, alongside internet shutdowns and the blocking of non-state platforms such as YouTube and WhatsApp, which in many cases are now accessible only through virtual private networks (VPNs).

The new restrictions prohibit authorities, state-affiliated institutions, media outlets, emergency services, organizations, and residents from publishing text, photo, or video materials showing the aftermath of what officials described as "terrorist acts," including drone attacks.

The ban also applies to information about damage caused by "other means of destruction" and attacks targeting people, property, or critical infrastructure.

Under the new rules, such information may only be published after appearing in official sources, including statements from Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Moscow mayor’s office, the city government, or Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s social media channels.

Authorities said the restrictions were introduced to combat the spread of "fake news" and would remain in force until further notice.

Violators face fines ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles ($38–$64) for individuals, up to 50,000 rubles ($640) for officials, and up to 200,000 rubles ($2,500) for legal entities.

By late November 2025, internet disruptions had been documented in 60 out of Russia’s 85 regions, including Moscow.

In September 2025, the Kremlin approved a so-called "white list" of websites that would remain accessible during mobile internet blackouts. The list included state portals, and Kremlin-backed platforms.