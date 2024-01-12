Moldova denies claim from Transnistria of training Ukrainian soldiers to commit 'terrorist actions'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's Defense Ministry categorically denied accusations from self-proclaimed authorities in the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria that Chisinau is training soldiers, including Ukrainians, to commit "terrorist actions" on Transnistrian territory, ministry representatives told the Moldovan media outlet TV8 on Jan. 12.

Earlier on Jan. 12, self-proclaimed authorities in the Russian-backed region released a statement accusing Moldova of training more than 60 people, including Ukrainian soldiers, to "organize terrorist actions." The statement was then repeated by the Russian state-run news outlet TASS.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Jan. 9 that Russian media was continuing to embolden pro-Russian forces in Moldova, possibly in an attempt to sow political instability and division.

Transnistria is a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova. Russian troops have occupied Transnistria since the early 1990s when Russia invaded the region under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians.

Moldova's Defense Ministry characterized the accusation as "provocative" and "propaganda" and said that the training program was to help provide Ukrainian soldiers with expertise on demining.

The ministry recommended that Moldovans receive "information from official public sources, disseminated by constitutional authorities."