Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moldova denies claim from Transnistria of training Ukrainian soldiers to commit 'terrorist actions'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2024 11:00 PM 1 min read
A Transnistrian soldier with Russia's proxies gets off a bus after checking passengers entering the Russian-backed "Moldovan Republic of Transnistria" at Varnita border point with Moldova on April 28, 2022. (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's Defense Ministry categorically denied accusations from self-proclaimed authorities in the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria that Chisinau is training soldiers, including Ukrainians, to commit "terrorist actions" on Transnistrian territory, ministry representatives told the Moldovan media outlet TV8 on Jan. 12.

Earlier on Jan. 12, self-proclaimed authorities in the Russian-backed region released a statement accusing Moldova of training more than 60 people, including Ukrainian soldiers, to "organize terrorist actions." The statement was then repeated by the Russian state-run news outlet TASS.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Jan. 9 that Russian media was continuing to embolden pro-Russian forces in Moldova, possibly in an attempt to sow political instability and division.

Transnistria is a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova. Russian troops have occupied Transnistria since the early 1990s when Russia invaded the region under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians.

Moldova's Defense Ministry characterized the accusation as "provocative" and "propaganda" and said that the training program was to help provide Ukrainian soldiers with expertise on demining.

The ministry recommended that Moldovans receive "information from official public sources, disseminated by constitutional authorities."

Investigation: Leaked document exposes Kremlin’s 10-year plan to undermine Moldova
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and media partners, including Delfi Meedia (Estonia), Expressen (Sweden), Dossier Center (U.K.), Rise Moldova, Frontstory, VSquare (Poland), Süddeutsche Zeitung, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Rundfunk WDR, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (Ge…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.