Minister: Around 1,000 civilians remain in Avdiivka

by Martin Fornusek October 24, 2023 6:39 PM 1 min read
Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Reintegration. (Reintegration Ministry via Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 1,000 residents remain in Donetsk Oblast's town of Avdiivka, which has recently come under intense attacks by Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister and Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Oct. 24.

"Avdiivka – now, according to our data, about 1,000 people still live there," Vereshchuk said on the air.

The official called on people to leave the besieged town for their own safety. Vereshchuk also noted, citing the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, that all children have been evacuated from Avdiivka.

Russia intensified its attacks on Avdiivka in the past weeks in an effort to encircle the front-line town. According to Vitalii Barabash, the head of the town's military administration, Russian forces are shelling a crucial road connection, thus disrupting the evacuations and the flow of humanitarian aid.

Kyiv reported that despite the ongoing onslaught, Ukrainian defenders are holding the defenses and inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops and equipment.

The heavily fortified town of Avdiivka lies several kilometers north of occupied Donetsk and has stood on the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war since 2014.

General Staff: Russia launches major attack across entire eastern front
Russian forces are launching heavy attacks in many sectors of the eastern front, including in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka directions, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
