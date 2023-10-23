Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia launches major attack across entire eastern front

by Martin Fornusek October 23, 2023 8:01 PM 3 min read
Three Ukrainian soldiers walk through the forest at dawn, which has been covered with smoke after artillery fire during combat manoeuvers in the Kreminna Forest in Luhansk Oblast on Sept. 24, 2023. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are launching heavy attacks in many sectors of the eastern front, including in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka directions, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 23.

There have been over 90 skirmishes with Russian forces recorded over the course of Oct. 22 on all fronts, the report said. The past few days saw an unusually high daily number of clashes, sometimes double the mid-October numbers.

Russia continues in its attempts to encircle the front-line town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast while suffering heavy losses, the General Staff said.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relatively static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

According to Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka military administration, Russian forces are heavily shelling a vital road connection to the town. This complicates both the evacuation of civilians and the import of humanitarian aid, the official told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Russia launched attacks in multiple directions along the Lyman-Kreminna-Kupiansk line, including at Synkivka, Ivanivka, Nadiia, and the Serebriansky Forest, according to the General Staff.

Moscow has been concentrating a large force in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction in Ukraine's northeast since summer, likely in an attempt to divert Kyiv's attention and resources from other sectors.

Russian troops have also been reportedly trying to "cut off" Mariinka, another front-line town of Donetsk Oblast that has long been a flashpoint of hostilities on the eastern front.

"They are coming down; they want to cut Mariinka off," the Border Guard soldier with the call sign "Lion" said on the Border Guard's Telegram channel.

"We are all ready, we are waiting for... we have to persevere, we have no other choice."

According to Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Ground Forces, Russia has failed to achieve any strategic success on the eastern front as Ukrainian forces are holding their defenses.

"At the moment, the Russians haven't tried anything new in terms of tactics, but they are pulling up reserves from all over Russia, trying to push through our defense lines," Fitio said on the air.

"Currently, they achieve no strategic successes. Ukrainian soldiers are actively defending. This gives us an opportunity to both defend and, in suitable moments, attack."

‘She needs armor.’ Female Ukrainian soldiers call for equality
Many passersby raise their heads when walking past the Princess Olga monument in downtown Kyiv. Some even stop, gazing at the statue with surprise. Although it has been there for years, it seems the monument has never gotten as much attention as it has in recent weeks. In early September,
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.