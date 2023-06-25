Military: Russia redeploys airborne troops from Ukraine to protect Moscow during Wagner's mutiny

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia redeployed two separate airborne units from the occupied territories of Ukraine to protect its capital, Moscow, during the Wagner Group's mutiny, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on June 25.

Up to two companies of Russia’s 76th Airborne Assault Division got to Moscow by Il-76 transport aircraft, according to the report.

The Wagner mercenaries’ convoy stopped before arriving to Moscow on June 24.

Russian command “plans to keep them (airborne troops) for at least a week (in Moscow),” the National Resistance Center said.

Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has a long-going conflict with the Russian generals.

He blamed Defense Misnister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Head Valery Gerasimov of a lack of ammunition during the Battle of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, and publicaly attacked both for their incompetence.

During the day-long armed rebellion, the Wagner mercenary group managed to seize the Russian army's Southern Military District headquarters in the city of Rostov, an important strategic command center in Russia’s war against Ukraine.