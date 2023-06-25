Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Russia redeploys airborne troops from Ukraine to protect Moscow during Wagner's mutiny

by Alexander Khrebet June 25, 2023 6:32 PM 1 min read
A Wagner Group mercenary pictured in Russia's Rostov, on June 24, 2023. The mercenary group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed on June 24 that his forces control all military sites in the city. (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia redeployed two separate airborne units from the occupied territories of Ukraine to protect its capital, Moscow, during the Wagner Group's mutiny, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on June 25.

Up to two companies of Russia’s 76th Airborne Assault Division got to Moscow by Il-76 transport aircraft, according to the report.

The Wagner mercenaries’ convoy stopped before arriving to Moscow on June 24.

Russian command “plans to keep them (airborne troops) for at least a week (in Moscow),” the National Resistance Center said.

Wagner Group Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has a long-going conflict with the Russian generals.

He blamed Defense Misnister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff Head Valery Gerasimov of a lack of ammunition during the Battle of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, and publicaly attacked both for their incompetence.

During the day-long armed rebellion, the Wagner mercenary group managed to seize the Russian army's Southern Military District headquarters in the city of Rostov, an important strategic command center in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
