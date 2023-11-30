Military intelligence: Joint operation with local resistance sabotages Moscow Oblast railway line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Trains in the region around Moscow were disrupted at the end of November "as a result of a special measure implemented together with the resistance movement," Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) announced on Nov. 30.

In a video the HUR posted to social media, a person in a snowy environment appears to set fire to two railway relay boxes, which control signals for train operators. The person appears to be acting alone.

"Disruptions in the work of the railway are becoming more frequent" in Russia, the HUR captioned the video.

According to the military intelligence agency, one relay box was burnt down near the village of Lazenki in Novo-Peredelkino District, on the outskirts of Moscow.

Another relay box was burnt down to the south of Moscow near the village of Artemevo, located around 10 kilometers from Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport.

These are "important sections of the Russian railway in Moscow Oblast," the HUR said.

"Fire, chaos and paralysis on the Russian railway is another consequence of the Russian criminal war against Ukraine."

Earlier in November, state-owned Moscow Railways reported that a freight train had been derailed by unknown people in Ryazan Oblast, causing 19 carriages to fall off the tracks.

According to Russian Telegram channels, locals said that they heard explosions around the time the train derailed.

The Kyiv Independent has not independently confirmed the reports.